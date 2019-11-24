Punjab govt taking revolutionary steps for youth empowerment: DG PITB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Sajid Latif Sunday said future of the country is linked with technical education and Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for youth empowerment and welfare under the e-rozgar program.

E-Rozgar freelancing program which is a joint venture of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Youth Affairs, sports, and Archeology and Tourism (YASAT)'s, has trained over 13,000 unemployed graduates in Punjab province, he said while talking to private news channel.

DG said the incumbent government strongly believed in good governance and supremacy of merit and would continue to provide jobs opportunities and professional skill development training to youth for better future of the country.

He said the talented youth of Pakistan has proved its mettle in every field and the government is giving special attention to improving their skills through providing them technical education.

The Punjab E-Rozgaar Training Program is an initiative by the Government of Punjab, under the leadership of its Chief Minister with the objective of providing training opportunities to youth to minimize unemployment using internet-based freelancing, the DG said.

He assured that due to steps taken by the Punjab government for the promotion of education, no child would remain deprived of education.

He added that currently, there are 32 PITB centers operational across the province of Punjab in various universities and educational institutions which have the latest facilities like duly equipped labs, etc.

There are dedicated centers for women candidates as well while 52 per cent of women were yet participated in a program, he added.

He said under 'e-rozgar' program the government was facilitating youths per day in getting jobs and this number would be further increased in coming days.

"PITB is not just providing training opportunities, we also promised to help youth to secure suitable employment or self-employment opportunities for them." "The rural youth are often neglected by past governments but the present government is taking special care to bring them into the mainstream and create economic opportunities for them", he added.

E-rozgar program is not just a training program but a revolutionary step that will help generate employment and prepare our coming generations to run in the race of future of work around the world, he added.

He explained that duration for E-Rozgaar training is 3.5 months that is pure free of cost and merit based program for Youth who are sitting at homes without having any job opportunities.

"Youth are our asset, he said adding, the destiny of the country cannot be changed without their economic empowerment".

Further, the trainings were also enabling PITB in creating a group of premium freelancers to work on international projects, he added The programme is empowering the youth to create jobs for themselves in technical, non-technical and creative areas rather than to seek for it, he said.

He said that equipping the youth with quality education is essential for takingPakistan forward.