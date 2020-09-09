Punjab govt taking serious steps to improve police dept: Sadaqat Abbasi

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said the government would not back away from its reforms agenda as it was taking serious steps to change traditional police culture on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said the government would not back away from its reforms agenda as it was taking serious steps to change traditional police culture on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI govt has set an example of good governance during its tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by introducing reforms in police department and now its committed to implement the same strategy in Punjab province.

Replying to a question on IG Police Punjab's transfer matter, he said whoever will be considered better for the Police department will be appointed, adding that anyone who fail to perform good will better be removed.

The PTI-led government has an agenda on police reforms in its 100-day plan, he said, adding that PTI contested the elections to carry out police reforms.

He said the citizens of Punjab has expectations from the police forces and the institution must maintain its reputation by remaining impartial and taking indiscriminate action against the criminal elements without accepting any political pressure.

"PML-N had played a negative role in destroying the credibility and integrity of the country' s institutions including police department", he criticized.

"The journey towards naya Pakistan has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan", he added.