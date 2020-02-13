Punjab govt taking solid steps to promote fish farming: minister

FAISALAABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:Provincial Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Thursday said the Punjab government was taking solid steps for the development and promotion of fish farming across the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said this while performing ground breaking ceremony of Tilapia fish hatchery set up at a cost of Rs 28.6 million in fish farm on Satiana road, here.

He said the Punjab Government was providing 80 percent subsidy on establishing fish farms to small farmers for increasing fish production.

The minister said that Faisalabad was the first city out of total five where Tilapia fish hatcheries were being established.

He said the government was focusing on strengthening fish farming in the province, adding, "We can meet the nutrition needs in the country by increasing fish production." He asked the farmers to contact with hatcheries of the Fisheries department for getting healthy fish seeds.

The minister also threw fish seeds of different kinds of fishes in Government Himatpura Lyallpur Park spreading over 9 acres. He said that Himatpura farm would be developed on most modern lines.

He said that fish meet was rich in Omega-3 which was very useful for heart related diseases.

Director Fisheries said that the project of Satiana road Tilapia fish hatchery would be completed within two years.

Later, the minister visited Gatwala forest park and wildlife farm.