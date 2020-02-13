UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Taking Solid Steps To Promote Fish Farming: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Punjab govt taking solid steps to promote fish farming: minister

FAISALAABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:Provincial Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Thursday said the Punjab government was taking solid steps for the development and promotion of fish farming across the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said this while performing ground breaking ceremony of Tilapia fish hatchery set up at a cost of Rs 28.6 million in fish farm on Satiana road, here.

He said the Punjab Government was providing 80 percent subsidy on establishing fish farms to small farmers for increasing fish production.

The minister said that Faisalabad was the first city out of total five where Tilapia fish hatcheries were being established.

He said the government was focusing on strengthening fish farming in the province, adding, "We can meet the nutrition needs in the country by increasing fish production." He asked the farmers to contact with hatcheries of the Fisheries department for getting healthy fish seeds.

The minister also threw fish seeds of different kinds of fishes in Government Himatpura Lyallpur Park spreading over 9 acres. He said that Himatpura farm would be developed on most modern lines.

He said that fish meet was rich in Omega-3 which was very useful for heart related diseases.

Director Fisheries said that the project of Satiana road Tilapia fish hatchery would be completed within two years.

Later, the minister visited Gatwala forest park and wildlife farm.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Road Asad Ali Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

26 minutes ago

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

2 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Joh ..

32 minutes ago

KP Health Deptt fully alert to prevent corona viru ..

32 minutes ago

159 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.