Punjab govt taking stakeholders on-board to control price hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Task Force on Price Control Chaudhry Muhammad Akram said that there was no room for dialogue and trade with India until Kashmir issue was not resolved.

He said this while addressing a press conference in connection with price control here, says a handout issued on Sunday.

Despite being an agricultural country we had to import tomatoes, onions, potatoes etc from India, and it was all because of weak agricultural policies of previous government,he added.

He said, "Punjab government was taking growers, whole sellers and retailers on board to control price-hike." Chairman Task Force said that a list would be issued after deliberations and reviewing the current prices of eatables and strict action would be taken against those who would not follow the revised rate list.

Chaudhry Muhammad Akram urged that media has to play its role in creating awareness among the people about the importance of rate lists.

He said that inflation could not be controlled unless people ask about the rate lists from sellers or shopkeepers.

Government was taking steps to ensure the selling of commodities on fixed rates, he added.

He said that provision of relief to the people of Punjab was the priority of incumbent government and added that various inflation mafia were active in Lahore.

Whole sellers were earning double and triple profit which was needed to be checked.

He said that steps were being taken to make people aware of their rights as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.