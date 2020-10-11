UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Taking Steps For Promoting Sports Activities

Sun 11th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Punjab govt taking steps for promoting sports activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Sunday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for promoting sports activities in the province.

He expressed these views while distributing cash prizes among the athletes who secured first ten positions in Marathon race organized by the District Sports Department Rawalpindi here.

The deputy commissioner said that sports played imperative role for character building.

He made it clear that no one could deny the importance of sports adding that sports were essential for healthy life.

Hundreds of athletes from different districts participated in the 8 km Marathon race which was won by Akhtar Ali of Sahiwal.

The race was started from Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex at 10 am and culminated at Iqbal Park Double Road Shamsabad.

The deputy commissioner awarded first cash prizes Rs 20,000 to the winner of the race. Similarly, he gave Rs 15,000 who secured second position while Rs 10,000 cash prizes were awarded who got third position in Marathon race.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Road Marathon Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bagh Sunday All From Race

