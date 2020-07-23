Punjab govt taking steps for provision of low priced flour, sugar to masses

Punjab Government is taking all possible steps for provision of inexpensive flour and sugar to people, said provincial secretary food, Asad Gillani on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Government is taking all possible steps for provision of inexpensive flour and sugar to people, said provincial secretary food, Asad Gillani on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting at DC office here, he informed that flour and sugar mills were being monitored and govt was keeping an eye on demand and supply process of the mills.

He ordered to inspect electricity meters of the flour mills on daily basis so that it could be checked how much flour is being made from the wheat provided by govt.

Mr Gillani directed officials of district administration to check when millers started crushing season and how long they ran the mills.

The Secretary informed that over nine lack metric tonnes sugar was in stock of the govt adding that over 16 metric tonnes(t) was being sold daily which is an extraordinary figure.

He directed DCs to investigate reasons of this extraordinary sale adding that it will help confirming whether or not the millers were exporting it.

Earlier briefing food secretary, Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shuaib Tareen informed that food department had purchased 158, 115 (t) wheat while 220 (t) was being issued to 22 mills in the district.

The flour is being sold at controlled rates at 483 shops and through one truck point to people.

About sugar he stated that there were only three mills in the district and it was available at Rs 70 per kg at 24 points established by the millers.

Mr Tareen said that a total of 112, 728 metric tonnes sugar was available with these mills.

ADC R, Imram Shams, ADC (F&P) Aftab Hussain and other officials were present.