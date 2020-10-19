Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Advisor

Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti has been given task to control and monitor prices of daily use items in district Muzzafargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti has been given task to control and monitor prices of daily use items in district Muzzafargarh.

According to official sources here on Monday, the advisor said the Punjab government was fully determined to overcome price hike.

'Sastay Sahulat bazaars' had been set up across the province and people would witness reduction in price hike, he added.

He further said that essential items would be available in markets on government fixed prices.

Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said the people should cooperate with the Punjab government and inform about those selling essential items at high rates.

Strict action would be taken against all those not displaying rate list of essential items, he maintained.