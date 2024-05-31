Open Menu

Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Control Vegetables Prices: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that prices of vegetables had reduced to an extent at which they were available six years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that prices of vegetables had reduced to an extent at which they were available six years ago.

According to a press release, issued here, she said that prices of vegetables were going down as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking keen interest in this regard.

Grade I, potato was being sold for Rs 70 per kg, onion for Rs 100 per kg, grade I tomato for Rs 37 to Rs 40 per kg.

Ladyfinger was being sold for Rs 150 per kg. She further said that price of lemon would reduce as new season of lemon would start.

Azma said that Punjab CM had mobilized price control magistrates to control prices and added that commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners visit markets on regular basis to control rates.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Punjab Visit Price Market

Recent Stories

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

7 minutes ago
 Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

7 minutes ago
 Two children drown in Indus River

Two children drown in Indus River

2 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

2 minutes ago
 PM undertakes five-day official visit to China fro ..

PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday

23 minutes ago
 Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Wome ..

Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

2 minutes ago
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituen ..

ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital

2 minutes ago
 Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan ne ..

Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan needs stakeholders attention: Ex ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral r ..

Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian ..

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative c ..

International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative calls on Shaza Fatima

1 hour ago
 Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances ..

Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances of isolated rain:PMD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan