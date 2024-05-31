Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Control Vegetables Prices: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that prices of vegetables had reduced to an extent at which they were available six years ago.
According to a press release, issued here, she said that prices of vegetables were going down as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking keen interest in this regard.
Grade I, potato was being sold for Rs 70 per kg, onion for Rs 100 per kg, grade I tomato for Rs 37 to Rs 40 per kg.
Ladyfinger was being sold for Rs 150 per kg. She further said that price of lemon would reduce as new season of lemon would start.
Azma said that Punjab CM had mobilized price control magistrates to control prices and added that commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners visit markets on regular basis to control rates.
