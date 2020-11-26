UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Curb Child Abuse: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Punjab govt taking steps to curb child abuse: Minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to curb child sexual abuse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to curb child sexual abuse.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a workshop on child sexual abuse here. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Sarah Ahmed, Country Coordinator Muslim Charity UK Zubair Shah and representatives of civil society also attended the workshop, organized by the Punjab CPB in association with Muslim Charity UK.

Raja Basharat said that increase in the incidents of child sexual abuse in the last few years was a matter of concern, so it was welcome to hold this workshop on the causes of child sexual abuse and measures to prevent it. He said stricter laws were being introduced for perpetrators of sexual violence against children and women. As per the ordinance brought on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the harshest punishments had been laid down, he added.

He said that the earlier Zainab Alert law was also an important step of their government in this direction.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government had centralized the one-five call system for immediate police action.

He said there were all laws in Pakistan but they were not implemented effectively. He lamented that the society created difficulties instead of facilities for the affected children and families.

The Law Minister said that parents, teachers, media and civil society should work together to eradicate this social evil. He said that awareness of all including children, parents, teachers along with strict rules was very important.

The recommendations of the workshop would definitely be incorporated in the new legislation, he assured.

Ejaz Alam Augustine suggested that awareness material on prevention of sexual abuse of children be included in the curriculum, while Sarah Ahmed said that certain sections/clauses to protect the abused child and family should be included in new and old laws.

At the end of the workshop, Raja Basharat distributed certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Civil Society Law Minister Alert United Kingdom Women Muslim Family Media All Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

NATO Reform Experts Recommend Complicating Veto Pr ..

2 minutes ago

French court rejects graft trial delay for ex-pres ..

2 minutes ago

Six arrested on setting of fireworks; man attempte ..

24 minutes ago

Step afoot to enhance capacity of FJG&CH for healt ..

24 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants for family members of ..

24 minutes ago

PTI govt working day, night for welfare of people: ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.