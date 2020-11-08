UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Develop Remote Districts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab govt is taking all out efforts for the development of remote districts through initiating a number of projects in various areas.

The government has allocated a huge amount for a number of development schemes including provision of health and educational facilities, metaling, repair and rehabilitation of roads especially in remote areas.

Chairman PAC Punjab, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking to journalists here on Sunday at his residence.

He said formal approval for construction of Mother and Child Health Care Hospital with the capacity of 200 beds and an estimated amount of more than three billion rupees has been alloted.

Foundation stone lying ceremony of the hospital would be held soon, he said adding, this hospital would ensure better health facilities.

Bokhari said all basic health units have been upgraded and now round the clock facilities were being provided to the people .

He said three busy roads of the Attock would be repaired with the cost of Rs 108.619 million including Zamzama Sanjwal Road, Sattar Chowk to islam Line Chowk and GT Road to Kamra village road . He said work on these roads would start shortly.

