UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Improve Education: Rashid Hafeez

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt taking steps to improve education: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Raja Rashid Hafeez, Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education Thursday said that children were asset of the nation and it was collective responsibility of all to educate the younger generation.

Addressing a meeting held here, Rashid Hafeez said that the government was taking extra ordinary measures to continue the work to provide equal opportunities and education facilities to children.

On the occasion, he also directed the Secretary Literacy to be in constant touch with all the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the newly launched projects so that the common man could benefit from them.

"Progress and prosperity will be attained by imparting the youth with latest knowledge and skills," he added.

He said owing to educational programmes of the Punjab government no child would remain uneducated.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid Man Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

29 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

43 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

2 hours ago

New shipping policy to help promote blue economy: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.