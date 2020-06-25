Punjab govt taking steps to improve education: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Raja Rashid Hafeez, Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education Thursday said that children were asset of the nation and it was collective responsibility of all to educate the younger generation.

Addressing a meeting held here, Rashid Hafeez said that the government was taking extra ordinary measures to continue the work to provide equal opportunities and education facilities to children.

On the occasion, he also directed the Secretary Literacy to be in constant touch with all the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the newly launched projects so that the common man could benefit from them.

"Progress and prosperity will be attained by imparting the youth with latest knowledge and skills," he added.

He said owing to educational programmes of the Punjab government no child would remain uneducated.