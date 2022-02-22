UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Provide Facilities In Nursing Colleges, Hostels: Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking all steps to provide best facilities in nursing colleges and hostels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking all steps to provide best facilities in nursing colleges and hostels.

She said this while presiding over a meeting here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED) to review measures for training of nurses serving in the public sector and capacity enhancement of nursing colleges.

During the meeting, Additional Secretary Establishment Quratul Ain gave a briefing to the Minister.

The Health Minister said that nurses serving in public sector hospitals needed refresher courses, adding that only good behaviour of doctors and nurses brought down the half illnesses of the patients.

She said the government had enhanced the seats of nurses and started hiring on new positions, adding that stipend of trainees had been increased from 21000 to 31000.

Yasmin Rashid said that for the first time male nurses had been added in large numbers, adding that directions had been issued for revamping of old nursing buildings.

She said that the Additional Secretary Establishment had been asked to personally visit all nursing colleges and submit report, adding that curriculum was under special focus and in a fortnight a comprehensive report on staff and facilities would be finalized. "We will start a reward and appreciation system for good performing nurses", she added.

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Dr Asif Tufail, Director General Nursing Shahnaz and other officials were present in the meeting.

