Punjab govt taking steps to provide relief to flood-hit people: MPA Dareshak

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :PTI MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi directed to ensure complete arrangements to deal with the flood, triggered due to rains in Rud-Kohi areas.

Talking to APP, Dareshak said that district administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments were working jointly to extend maximum relief to the flood-hit people.

All the departments were on red alert, he said. The provincial government ordered an increased number of camps. Livestock Department had also been tasked to help cattle farmers. Fodder was being continuously supplied for animals, he said.

In camps, the government was also offering meal to citizens. Dareshak stated that he himself was visiting different areas to check the situation, adding that the government would not leave the affected people alone at such critical time.