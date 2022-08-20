UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Provide Relief To Flood-hit People: MPA Dareshak

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Punjab govt taking steps to provide relief to flood-hit people: MPA Dareshak

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :PTI MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi directed to ensure complete arrangements to deal with the flood, triggered due to rains in Rud-Kohi areas.

Talking to APP, Dareshak said that district administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments were working jointly to extend maximum relief to the flood-hit people.

All the departments were on red alert, he said. The provincial government ordered an increased number of camps. Livestock Department had also been tasked to help cattle farmers. Fodder was being continuously supplied for animals, he said.

In camps, the government was also offering meal to citizens. Dareshak stated that he himself was visiting different areas to check the situation, adding that the government would not leave the affected people alone at such critical time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chief Minister Punjab Flood Alert Rescue 1122 Government Rains

Recent Stories

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

13 hours ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.