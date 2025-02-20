Open Menu

Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Restore Rural Health Centers: PA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that becoming a doctor was not just about obtaining a degree but fulfilling a noble duty of human service

He said this while addressing the convocation of Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College here.

He said, "A successful doctor is one who does not consider the profession merely a mean of livelihood but prioritizes the welfare and well-being of humanity." He expressed hope that the dedication and hard work of parents would be rewarded with their children's professional success.

He further said that with increasing population in the country, private institutions had played a crucial role in supporting the health and education sectors and the government appreciated their contributions.

Discussing the current state of healthcare facilities in rural areas, the speaker said, "I belong to a rural area and the Punjab government is taking steps to restore rural health centers." He stressed that private institutions must also play their role in ensuring the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the rural population.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated the graduating doctors and remarked that there was no greater joy for parents and teachers than witnessing their children achieve academic and professional milestones.

