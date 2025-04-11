Open Menu

Punjab Govt Thanks Spanish Medical Team For Heart Surgeries On Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Punjab govt thanks Spanish medical team for heart surgeries on children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the medical team at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology for successfully performing heart surgeries on children suffering from congenital heart conditions.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique conveyed these sentiments while meeting a delegation of doctors from Spain at the University of Health Sciences on Friday.

The minister said that the foreign cardiac surgeons carried out the complex procedures between April 5 and April 11, bringing new hope to many families. “We are thankful to these dedicated professionals for their selfless service,” he said.

“We will also benefit from the valuable clinical observations shared by the doctors during their stay.”

He highlighted that the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program is running successfully under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with a strong focus on providing world-class healthcare to children in need.

The visiting delegation included Dr. Anis Zemelis, Miss Bedrio Valer Morales, and Miss Liwa Zarina. Senior health expert Dr. Zahid Pervaiz and University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore were also present on the occasion.

