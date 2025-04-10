Punjab govt to address market relocation and traffic woes in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chairman Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Ahmad Saeed visited the main grain market Sargodha on Thursday to meet traders and community members.

Director Sargodha Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dhilon, former president Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sajid Hussain Tarar and other traders and representatives of grain market committee were also present.

During the visit, the official expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and acknowledged the critical role played by the grain market community in ensuring food supply across Punjab and beyond.

The PAMRA chairman highlighted the chief minister's vision to support farmers and businessmen by creating ease in their operations, including better infrastructure and traffic flow solutions. He noted that the problems faced by the market especially congestion and space limitations are valid and would be addressed through proper planning.

Referring to the suggestion by former president SCCI and businessman Sajid Hussain Tarar and other traders regarding the shifting of the grain market to a more suitable location, the representative announced formation of a committee. “Sargodha traders would be part of this committee, and the feasibility report of the traders present would be forwarded directly to the chief minister for approval," he assured.

The PAMRA chairman added that under the current government's reform agenda, long-pending issues are being tackled with renewed urgency. "With the visionary leadership of Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is witnessing significant changes that align with public expectations and convenience," he stated. Sajid Hussain Tarar said the Punjab government is fully committed to solving local business community issues swiftly. "After consultation of local businesspeople, we are preparing a detailed feasibility report to expedite the relocation process," he added.