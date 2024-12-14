Punjab Govt To Allocate Funds For Churches, Minority Welfare: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said on Saturday that funds would be earmarked in the next annual development program for the repair and renovation of churches across the province.
Speaking during his visit to the Cathedral Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Multan, the minister reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to the welfare of minorities. Ramesh Singh Arora stated, "All churches will be assessed for their needs, and necessary measures for their repair and beautification will be implemented. Ownership rights for minority slum residents will also be addressed, ensuring a dignified living standard."
During the visit, he inaugurated a girls' cricket tournament, emphasizing the importance of empowering women in every field. “Our daughters are excelling in education and sports, symbolizing the country’s progressive identity,” he remarked. Shields were distributed among players, and a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held with Bishop Leo Rodrick Paul and members of the Christian community.
Balloons were released to mark the occasion.
Bishop Leo Rodrick Paul thanked the minister for his visit, stating, "Your presence fills our hearts with joy and reaffirms the government's commitment to uplifting minorities." He lauded the Christian community's contributions to health and education, acknowledging their vital role in Pakistan's development.
The minister highlighted that minorities are an integral part of the nation, enjoying full rights and protections in Pakistan. "Minorities are the crown of our society, and their role in national progress and prosperity cannot be overlooked," he said. He also commended the Christian community's efforts in fostering interfaith harmony.
Arora concluded by emphasizing that sports bring people closer and instill a sense of unity and determination. "Our children are the future of Pakistan, and their success is tied to the nation’s stability and prosperity," he added.
