Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Allocate Rs100m Fund To Promote Youth Talent: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Punjab govt to allocate Rs100m fund to promote youth talent: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said that it is encouraging to see youths showing interest in technical education and announced a dedicated fund of Rs. 100 million aimed at encouraging and nurturing young talent across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing students participating in the Punjab Tech Expo, organized by the Department of Higher Education and Punjab Higher Education Commission. At the expo, over 640 projects were presented by students from 48 universities and 14 colleges across Punjab. The exhibition featured models from various fields including chemical, civil, mechanical, electrical, IT, medicine, biomedical, agriculture, science, social sciences and others.

The minister visited all the stalls, interacted with students about their models, appreciated their efforts and remarked that since the appointment of permanent vice chancellors in universities, talent is emerging from educational institutions.

Scholarship programs have further provided opportunities for this talent to shine, he added.

Hayat further said that the purpose of the Punjab Tech Expo is to create a link between academia and industry and to provide opportunities for the youth. He added that this initiative will allow industries to access capable youth and give them a chance to turn their ideas into practical realities.

The minister announced a prize of Rs500,000 for the first-place model in each category and Rs200,000 rupees for second-place models in each category. He added that the technology expo serves as a source of encouragement for youth. Furthermore, he announced that a fund of Rs100 million will soon be allocated to promote, nurture, and provide more opportunities to young talent.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

1 hour ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

3 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

3 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan