Punjab govt to allocate Rs100m fund to promote youth talent: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said that it is encouraging to see youths showing interest in technical education and announced a dedicated fund of Rs. 100 million aimed at encouraging and nurturing young talent across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing students participating in the Punjab Tech Expo, organized by the Department of Higher Education and Punjab Higher Education Commission. At the expo, over 640 projects were presented by students from 48 universities and 14 colleges across Punjab. The exhibition featured models from various fields including chemical, civil, mechanical, electrical, IT, medicine, biomedical, agriculture, science, social sciences and others.

The minister visited all the stalls, interacted with students about their models, appreciated their efforts and remarked that since the appointment of permanent vice chancellors in universities, talent is emerging from educational institutions.

Scholarship programs have further provided opportunities for this talent to shine, he added.

Hayat further said that the purpose of the Punjab Tech Expo is to create a link between academia and industry and to provide opportunities for the youth. He added that this initiative will allow industries to access capable youth and give them a chance to turn their ideas into practical realities.

The minister announced a prize of Rs500,000 for the first-place model in each category and Rs200,000 rupees for second-place models in each category. He added that the technology expo serves as a source of encouragement for youth. Furthermore, he announced that a fund of Rs100 million will soon be allocated to promote, nurture, and provide more opportunities to young talent.