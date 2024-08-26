Punjab govt to amend rules to improve Dastak Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to amend the rules of relevant departments for the provision of services in an easier way to people at their doorsteps under the ‘Dastak program’.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the ‘Dastak program’. The administrative secretaries of various departments, including local government, communication and works, PIBT chairman and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government was making the lives of people easier through Information Technology, adding that citizens could get the services provided under the Dastak program at home without visiting offices.

He mentioned that initially 41 services including domicile, e-stamping, death, birth, marriage certificates were being provided in Lahore. The scope of the program would be gradually extended to other districts, he concluded.

The Chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the Dastak program would be started soon in all divisional headquarters while the number of districts and services would be increased in the next phase.