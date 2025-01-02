Punjab govt to auction old vehicles on Jan 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) department will auction vehicles in Lahore on January 15.

S&GAD sources said that 65 old vehicles will be auctioned in the provincial capital on January 15, however, this auction will be held at the Civil Defense Office.

As many as 21 motorcycles will be auctioned and the vehicles will be inspected on January 13 and 14.

Cultus Suzuki and Corolla vehicles have been kept among the old vehicles, the sources said.