Punjab Govt To Be First To Launch Child Protection Policy: Chairperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmad moved the child protection policy through the Home Department two years ago, which was approved by the cabinet committee on legislative business, here on Thursday.

The committee was chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman in which provincial ministers Uzma Bukhari, Sohaib Bhurt and Zeeshan Rafiq were present.

Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmad and Special Secretary Home Department Fazal-ur-Rehman briefed the committee about the significance of the policy, highlighting its comprehensive framework aimed at safeguarding children's rights and protecting them from abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect.

Punjab is the first and only province in Pakistan to approve such a policy, filling a crucial gap in child protection legislation, she added. The chairperson expressed her gratitude for the support from the chief minister Punjab, acknowledging that the policy's approval marks a milestone in the province's efforts to protect children.

She emphasized that the policy would facilitate a unified platform for all relevant departments, enhancing the overall efficacy of child protection measures in Punjab.

The policy was prepared by CPWB with technical assistance from UNICEF Pakistan, the chairperson added.

