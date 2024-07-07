Open Menu

Punjab Govt. To Boosts Polio Eradication Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to establish specialized polio vaccination counters at the entry and exit points of the province to reinforce polio eradication efforts.

According to a private news channel, the directives issued by the Minister and Chief Secretary of Punjab aimed to ensure inclusive vaccination coverage across the province.

Dedicated polio vaccination counters would be strategically positioned at all entry and exit points throughout Punjab, facilitating streamlined vaccination processes.

Chief Secretary instructed health authorities and local administrators to identify and resolve any obstacles hindering vaccination goals promptly.

Officials pledged to utilize all available resources to eradicate polio and combat other diseases prevalent in the province.

The Chief Secretary underscored that any instances of negligence by officials during the polio eradication campaign would be met with appropriate action.

