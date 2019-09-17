UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Bring Improvement In PES: Raja Basharat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:51 PM

Punjab govt to bring improvement in PES: Raja Basharat

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday announced that service structure for the officials of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) would be ensured and new vehicles would be provided to the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday announced that service structure for the officials of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) would be ensured and new vehicles would be provided to the department.

He was speaking in the Punjab Assembly (PA) session, which started one hour and 20 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The minister said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N did not pay any attention to Rescue-1122 as no service structure for the staff and its director general was developed, adding that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bringing improvement in the department.

Replying to a question of an opposition member, Shazia Abid, Raja Basharat said that the past rulers attempted to shut down Rescue-1122 service but failed, adding that the PES vehicles had worn out and new vehicles would be provided to the public service entity.

Addressing the session, MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad said that the police officials manhandled the PML-N leaders during their appearances in the court, adding that police should behave politely with the MPAs as they were not terrorists but people's representatives. He said that the opposition would continue its protest on floor of the house until the issuance of production orders of the opposition leader, Hazma Shehbaz.

Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerudin said that the PML-N leadership should apologise over the Model Town incident and other excesses committed during its tenure.

During the session, four drafts of private bills were to be presented in the house on Tuesday. However, the drafts could not be presented due to technical grounds, while five resolutions could not be presented due to lack of quorum.

Later, the opposition pointed out the quorum on which the speaker adjourned the session till Sept 19 (Thursday) at 3pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Vehicles Muslim Government Court Punjab Assembly Opposition Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Russia, China to Build Satellite Constellation for ..

11 seconds ago

Turkish Drilling Vessel Yavuz Leaves Cyprus Offsho ..

13 seconds ago

PTI govt representing oppressed Kashmiri people in ..

14 seconds ago

Putin Stresses Importance of Stronger Constructive ..

16 seconds ago

76 more dengue cases reported during 24 years

18 seconds ago

Chairman NAB visits KP bureau, reviews performance ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.