Punjab govt to bring improvement in PES: Raja Basharat

(@imziishan)

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday announced that service structure for the officials of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) would be ensured and new vehicles would be provided to the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Raja Basharat Tuesday announced that service structure for the officials of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) would be ensured and new vehicles would be provided to the department.

He was speaking in the Punjab Assembly (PA) session, which started one hour and 20 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The minister said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N did not pay any attention to Rescue-1122 as no service structure for the staff and its director general was developed, adding that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bringing improvement in the department.

Replying to a question of an opposition member, Shazia Abid, Raja Basharat said that the past rulers attempted to shut down Rescue-1122 service but failed, adding that the PES vehicles had worn out and new vehicles would be provided to the public service entity.

Addressing the session, MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad said that the police officials manhandled the PML-N leaders during their appearances in the court, adding that police should behave politely with the MPAs as they were not terrorists but people's representatives. He said that the opposition would continue its protest on floor of the house until the issuance of production orders of the opposition leader, Hazma Shehbaz.

Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerudin said that the PML-N leadership should apologise over the Model Town incident and other excesses committed during its tenure.

During the session, four drafts of private bills were to be presented in the house on Tuesday. However, the drafts could not be presented due to technical grounds, while five resolutions could not be presented due to lack of quorum.

Later, the opposition pointed out the quorum on which the speaker adjourned the session till Sept 19 (Thursday) at 3pm.