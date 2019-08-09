UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Celebrate I-Day As Kashmir Solidarity Day: Chief Minister

Fri 09th August 2019

Punjab govt to celebrate I-Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day: Chief minister

The Punjab government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day while August 15 would be observed as a black day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day while August 15 would be observed as a black day.

The chief minister said that special ceremonies, rallies and seminars would be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said that no one had accepted Indian government's most controversial decision of changing the status of occupied Kashmir. "We vigorously protest this undemocratic and unconstitutional act of the Modi government and would continue to do so," he added.

