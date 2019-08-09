Punjab govt to celebrate I-Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day: Chief minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day while August 15 would be observed as a black day.

The chief minister said that special ceremonies, rallies and seminars would be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said that no one had accepted Indian government's most controversial decision of changing the status of occupied Kashmir. "We vigorously protest this undemocratic and unconstitutional act of the Modi government and would continue to do so," he added.