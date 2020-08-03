UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Celebrate Tiger Force Day On Aug 9: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Punjab govt to celebrate Tiger Force Day on Aug 9: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government will celebrate Tiger Force Day on Aug 9 in a befitting manner and more than 1.2 million saplings will be planted.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday to review the arrangements. He said that 520 functions would be held and citizens would reiterate the commitment of making Punjab a green province. Provincial ministers and parliamentarians would plant saplings in their districts, he added. He regretted that trees were being cut mercilessly in the previous governments for exhibitory projects, which resulted in an increase in environmental pollution. The incumbent government was committed to completing the target of planting 10 billion trees in the country by 2023 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed.

The government was working to provide a neat and clean environment to the coming generations, the CM added.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated that a plan has been devised to plant saplings in every district of the province under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar. A project has also been devised to grow a new forest in Sialkot, he added. The tiger force was the volunteers of PM Imran Khan for serving masses, he added.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Forests, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sialkot Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

10 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 13th batch of mech ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates Post marks launch of UAEâ€™s Mars Mission ..

25 minutes ago

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

25 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

55 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.