Punjab Govt To Compensate Damage Caused To Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Punjab Govt to compensate damage caused to vehicles

Punjab government has decided to compensate the damage that was caused to vehicles during the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack by lawyers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Punjab government has decided to compensate the damage that was caused to vehicles during the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack by lawyers.According to details, Rs50,000 will be given to 800cc cars that were damaged, Rs75,000 to 1000cc cars, Rs150,000 to 1300cc cars and Rs200,000 to 1600cc cars.

22 cars have been included in the official list so far.The hospital administration has directed the owners to submit their identity cards and pictures of cars. On the other hand, doctors and other staff have hailed the government's step.

