Punjab govt to compensate flood victims: Addl CS Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that Punjab government had started survey in flood-hit areas to compensate affectees and to repair and restore roads.

The flood-hit areas have been declared as Calamity Zone by the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and water tax has also been waived off in these areas to facilitate the farmers. The damaged infrastructure would be restored under proper comprehensive planning, he said this during his visit to flood relief camp.

He said that an emergency was imposed in the areas.

The government will compensate the flood victims. Commissioner DG Khan Division Muhammad Usman Anwar briefed the additional chief secretary and informed that meal and other facilities were being given to the inhabitants of the camps.

As many as 15 temporary tent villages have been made for accommodation of the flood-affected families. Apart from this, 10 flood relief camps have also been established to extend relief to the affectees.

For remote and far flung areas of Koh-e-Suleman, helicopter service has also been employed for distribution of ration.