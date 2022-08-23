UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Compensate Flood Victims: Addl CS Saqib Zafar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Punjab govt to compensate flood victims: Addl CS Saqib Zafar

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that Punjab government had started survey in flood-hit areas to compensate affectees and to repair and restore roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that Punjab government had started survey in flood-hit areas to compensate affectees and to repair and restore roads.

The flood-hit areas have been declared as Calamity Zone by the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and water tax has also been waived off in these areas to facilitate the farmers. The damaged infrastructure would be restored under proper comprehensive planning, he said this during his visit to flood relief camp.

He said that an emergency was imposed in the areas.

The government will compensate the flood victims. Commissioner DG Khan Division Muhammad Usman Anwar briefed the additional chief secretary and informed that meal and other facilities were being given to the inhabitants of the camps.

As many as 15 temporary tent villages have been made for accommodation of the flood-affected families. Apart from this, 10 flood relief camps have also been established to extend relief to the affectees.

For remote and far flung areas of Koh-e-Suleman, helicopter service has also been employed for distribution of ration.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water Visit From Government

Recent Stories

CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal ..

CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons & firework warehouses

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

5 minutes ago
 PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago
 'Premature' to Comment on 2.5 TCF Gas Well Discove ..

'Premature' to Comment on 2.5 TCF Gas Well Discovery Offshore Cyprus - European ..

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Regrets IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP Ha ..

Moscow Regrets IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP Has Not Yet Taken Place - Foreig ..

5 minutes ago
 PFA to introduce star-rating for restaurants

PFA to introduce star-rating for restaurants

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.