Punjab Govt To Complete Mega Projects In Sialkot Within Fixed Timeline: Zeeshan Rafique
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Municipalities Mian Zeeshan Rafique on Sunday inaugurated the Gujranwala-Sialkot 34.67 km long road rehabilitation project under the Chief Minister Punjab Program to Restore Roads, Punjab Prosperous.
Local officials and workers of PML-N were also present on this occasion.
Mian Zeeshan Rafiq in his address, said that the restoration of the Gujranwala-Sialkot road is the most important need of the hour.
" The road was completed 10 years ago, and now its restoration is also going on under the PML-N government, no development project was started in Sialkot district during the PTI regime, and only the ongoing development project was completed" he added.
He said that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the mega development projects in Sialkot will be completed within the stipulated timeline and will ensure quality in the projects.
He also mentioned that development projects were always done in Sialkot city during the PML-N government.
