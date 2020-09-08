Punjab govt to conduct survey about special children as pilot project: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Gujjar on Tuesday terming survey 2017-18 regarding special children unreliable, said the present Punjab government would conduct a new survey in two districts as a pilot project.

He was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 12 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Responding to a question of MPA Chaudhry Afzal, he said that as per 2017-18 survey, there were 17.9 percent special children in the province out of total child population.

He said that provision of buses had been ensured to more than 80 percent of special education's institutions.

The minister said that a new educational policy was formed to introduce the quality education besides imparting basic training to the teachers so that they could better perform.

After the question answer session, the House unanimously passed a resolution against a report by parliamentarians from the United Kingdom, terming it a conspiracy against Pakistan and Muslims. The report did not include Pakistan's version.

The House recommended to the Federal government and the Foreign Office to get the report withdrawn from the UK Parliament.

Later, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution of Minority MPA Ramesh Singh Arora about construction of a special road for joining Kartarpur with Nankana Sahib while the House also passed another resolution pertaining to controlling stray dogs.

Responding to a question of opposition's MPA Hassan Murtaza, Punjab Minister Raja Basharat said it was government's constitutional right to make transfers/postings, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar could take any step for bringing improvement in the province.

He said, "Opposition leader even having production orders does not come to the Punjab Assembly's session but we never questioned his discretionary rights."During the session, the resolutions pertaining to enhancement in agriculture production and preparation of qualitative seeds for saving crops from damaging effects, and resolution related to compensation for rain affected three tehsils including Bhalwan, Kot Momin and Bhera were also passed unanimously while a resolution for establishing new university in Gujranwala was rejected by the House.

On completion of agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till indefinite period.