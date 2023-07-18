Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Crack Down On Wheat, Sugar Hoarders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :On the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has decided to crack down on the hoarders of wheat and sugar in the province, and assigned the responsibilities of monitoring to the Special Branch in this regard.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired an important meeting to review the strategy for controlling the prices of flour and sugar, at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including industries, food and finance, the director food Punjab, officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that sale of flour and sugar at higher than the fixed rates is not acceptable, adding that those fleecing the consumers by creating artificial shortage of eatables will be dealt with strictly.

He directed the officers to ensure stability in prices of flour and sugar through effective administrative measures.

The Chief Secretary said that along with the prices of commodities, their supply and demand should also be closely monitored. He said that the special branch would provide support to the administration for taking action against hoarders.

The Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that there are ample stocks of wheat and sugar in the province.

