Punjab govt to develop new tourist spots

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has decided to develop new tourist spots under public private partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to develop new tourist spots under public private partnership.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday and discussed the proposal.

The meeting reviewed the decisions regarding promotion of tourism and effective utilisation of government rest houses.

The advisor said that the Punjab government had started taking practical steps for promotion of tourism in the province.

Chief Secretary directed the relevant authorities to evolve comprehensive project for growth of tourism with the time-line.

He said that work related to identification of potential sites should be completed at the earliest.

Directives were also issued for removing encroachments from tourist spots, to improve cleanliness arrangements and to provide best facilities to the visitors.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had started leasing process of its 13 properties.

The meeting was also briefed about ongoing TDCP projects.