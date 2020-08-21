UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Develop New Tourist Spots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Punjab govt to develop new tourist spots

The Punjab government has decided to develop new tourist spots under public private partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to develop new tourist spots under public private partnership.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday and discussed the proposal.

The meeting reviewed the decisions regarding promotion of tourism and effective utilisation of government rest houses.

The advisor said that the Punjab government had started taking practical steps for promotion of tourism in the province.

Chief Secretary directed the relevant authorities to evolve comprehensive project for growth of tourism with the time-line.

He said that work related to identification of potential sites should be completed at the earliest.

Directives were also issued for removing encroachments from tourist spots, to improve cleanliness arrangements and to provide best facilities to the visitors.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had started leasing process of its 13 properties.

The meeting was also briefed about ongoing TDCP projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Best

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

48 minutes ago

IPU President to visit Pakistan

2 minutes ago

MPAs plant sapling at NMU

2 minutes ago

COVID claims seven more lives, infects 310 others ..

2 minutes ago

NAB arrests Mudaraba scam suspect Abdul Aziz for l ..

2 minutes ago

Cop booked for alleged manhandling of doctor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.