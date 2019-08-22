Punjab govt to devise latest monitoring system: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has decided to devise the latest monitoring system for early solution to public complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to devise the latest monitoring system for early solution to public complaints.

In this regard, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given approval to it.

The CM said that the latest monitoring system would be launched from Lahore and the performance of PHA, LWMC, LDA and WASA would be monitored initially.

This system would be extended to other cities and departments in phases and data regarding departmental performance and redress of public complaints would be collected.

The chief minister also directed the urban unit to develop a mobile application and said the new system should be innovative and unique and effective mechanism should be designed to implement it.

He hoped the collected data would be helpful in determining the future roadmap as well as policy formulation besides facilitating the people through e-service delivery.

He said: "We intend to move towards smart cities where citizens would be provided with the facilities which are the need of the hour."