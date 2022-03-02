Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the provincial government was developing a registry of people facing genetic disorders and then it would devise a strategy to control these diseases

The Health Minister was chairing a meeting of the Punjab Genetic Task Force (PGTF) at the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute (PT&GDPRI), here.

The minister said that the registry would make easier to control genetic disorders.

She said that master trainers would be trained for training of doctors in all districts to create awareness about genetic disorders.

She said that new courses on genetic disorders would be started which would include subjects of Genetic Counseling, Pediatric and Fetal Medicines.

She announced that an international conference on genetic disorders would be held in November, adding that the conference would be hosted by Fatima Jinnah Medical University whereas in May, with the support of domestic and foreign experts, pre conference workshops would be held.

She said that an effective awareness campaign would be launched to spread awareness about hereditary diseases in the society.

The minister reviewed various measures regarding genetic diseases.

Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute Dr. Hussain Jaffery briefed the minister on various initiatives regarding genetic disorders.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan and Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq attended the meeting.