Punjab Govt To Disclose Afghan Nationals Arrested From PTI Protests

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Azma Bokhari says 22 Punjab Police vehicles have been damaged during PTI protest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that it would soon disclose the identities of Afghan nationals detained during the PTI protest.

“Whether it was May 9 or November 24, their protests have failed. PTI has called for protests five times, but each time they have ended in failure,” said Azma Bokhari while addressing a press conference at DGPR in Lahore on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur faced criticism from his own workers, and his vehicle was set on fire by them,” said the Punjab information minister.

Azma said that it was claimed that Bushra Bibi had no involvement in politics, yet yesterday she insisted on her husband’s release but eventually fled the protest last night.

She further stated, “During the protest, 22 Punjab Police vehicles were damaged. While their own children are safe abroad, the children of participants had no food during the protest,”.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari aid that the records of Afghan nationals arrested during the protest would soon be made public.

