Punjab Govt To Disclose Afghan Nationals Arrested From PTI Protests
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Azma Bokhari says 22 Punjab Police vehicles have been damaged during PTI protest.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that it would soon disclose the identities of Afghan nationals detained during the PTI protest.
“Whether it was May 9 or November 24, their protests have failed. PTI has called for protests five times, but each time they have ended in failure,” said Azma Bokhari while addressing a press conference at DGPR in Lahore on Wednesday.
“Yesterday, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur faced criticism from his own workers, and his vehicle was set on fire by them,” said the Punjab information minister.
Azma said that it was claimed that Bushra Bibi had no involvement in politics, yet yesterday she insisted on her husband’s release but eventually fled the protest last night.
She further stated, “During the protest, 22 Punjab Police vehicles were damaged. While their own children are safe abroad, the children of participants had no food during the protest,”.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari aid that the records of Afghan nationals arrested during the protest would soon be made public.
Recent Stories
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed, sister injured in road mishap27 seconds ago
-
5 injured in Chichawatni road accident39 seconds ago
-
Youth to be guided in finding job opportunities : Governor10 minutes ago
-
MDA to install advanced signal system11 minutes ago
-
Applications for regional Plan9 new cohorts are open now11 minutes ago
-
Smog: 138 shops sealed, 5 cases registered21 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur takes immediate action to resolve players’ issues and improve facilities30 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on development schemes30 minutes ago
-
Failed ‘Final Call’ tsunami leaves organizers embarrassed after clashes in Islamabad: Siddiqui31 minutes ago
-
PNS Zulfiquar conducts exercise with Korean Navy ship in Arabian Sea31 minutes ago
-
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur38 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on those selling cigarettes without paying tax underway41 minutes ago