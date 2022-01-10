UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Distribute Insaf Sehat Cards To All Families Of Province By March 31: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Punjab govt to distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all families of province by March 31: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab government would distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all families of the province by March 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab government would distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all families of the province by March 31.

She said this while distributing Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards among the community at Union Council 48 here.

UC Chairman Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Haji Abdul Wahab, Zulfiqar Ali, Mian Zaheer Ahmed and a large number of residents were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, "We are giving Insaf Sehat Cards to the people at their doorstep", adding, "Through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card we are providing top quality medical services to people".

She said that provision of universal health insurance was turning the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan into reality, adding, "We salute Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for this great service to humanity and health is their foremost priority".

She said that Insaf Sehat Cards would be issued to the family head, who could be a man or woman, asserting that widows or divorced women who were bread winners for their families would get Insaf Sehat Cards for their families.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that transgender were also being given health cards, elaborating that thalassemia patients were also being provided Sehat cards for free treatment.

She said that Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat card app was getting very popular, adding that so far over a million people had been registered at the app.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had considered the health of people important than bridges and roads.

Responding to a queries of journalists, the Health Minister said the government had reserved funds for Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards for next three years. She said all family heads must get their families data updated at NADRA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Man March Women Family Media All Government Top Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to ..

Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to Invade Ukraine - Deputy Secre ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherman Says Bilateral Meeting With Russia in Gene ..

Sherman Says Bilateral Meeting With Russia in Geneva Was Discussion, Not Negotia ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Will Not Attend Ortega's Presidential Inaugurat ..

UK Will Not Attend Ortega's Presidential Inauguration in Nicaragua - Foreign Off ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherman Says Will Travel to Brussels Tuesday to Me ..

Sherman Says Will Travel to Brussels Tuesday to Meet With NATO Chief, Others Abo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Expects Reciprocity From Russia at Security Tal ..

US Expects Reciprocity From Russia at Security Talks - Deputy Secretary

2 minutes ago
 US Thinks No Country Has Veto Over Another About J ..

US Thinks No Country Has Veto Over Another About Joining NATO - Sherman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.