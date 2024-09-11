Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Empower 3,077 Hazro Farmers With Kissan Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Wednesday announced that 3,077 farmers in Hazro will benefit from the Punjab Chief Minister's Agriculture Transformation Programme.

Speaking at a Kisan card distribution ceremony, he highlighted the government's commitment to agricultural development and farmers' prosperity.

The event, organized by AD Agriculture Zafar Iqbal Khan Niazi, saw 906 farmers receive Kisan cards, providing access to agricultural inputs, benefits, and facilities.

Khanzada on this occasion, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating that a Rs 400 billion farmer package was being introduced in Punjab for the first time.

He also praised the Punjab government's efforts under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for allocating a substantial budget to support farmers and boost agricultural production.

In his address, Khanzada also urged officials to ensure all eligible landowners register and receive Kisan cards, calling it a valuable gift for farmers province-wide.

