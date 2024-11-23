Punjab Govt To Ensure Fair Compensation For Sugarcane Farmers: AC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has directed the authorities concerned to ensure fair compensation for sugarcane farmers during the ongoing crushing season.
The district administration of Khanewal has launched a campaign to guarantee farmers receive full payments for their produce. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari has tasked officials with strict oversight of sugar mills.
Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu visited JK Sugar Mills to monitor operations.
During the visit, the AC inspected the weighbridges used for measuring sugarcane-loaded trolleys and engaged with farmers to understand their concerns.
The sugar mill management has been instructed to comply with Punjab's official rates and ensure timely payments to farmers, he said while speaking on the occasion.
"The crushing season officially commenced on November 21 and all dues must be settled promptly in accordance with government-mandated prices," AC maintained.
APP/qbs
