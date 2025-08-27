Punjab Govt To Ensure Foolproof Security On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has assured that the provincial government will ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
He gave this assurance while meeting a delegation of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek at the Interior Department on Wednesday. During the meeting, the security plan and other related matters were discussed in detail.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the Punjab government is committed to promoting inter-Muslim unity and respects scholars of all schools of thought. He emphasized that peace is a fundamental pillar for the progress of any nation and that discord has no place in islam. “The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the entire Muslim Ummah,” he added, while assuring that charaghan and other arrangements will be ensured across the province.
Secretary Home Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi informed the delegation that guidelines have been issued for foolproof security, while control rooms have been established across Punjab to monitor gatherings and processions.
The meeting concluded with prayers for the safety and prosperity of the country.
Special Secretary Fazalur Rehman, Additional Secretary Ehsan Ali Jamali, and other senior officers were also present. The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek delegation included Provincial President North Punjab Maulana Zahid Haseeb Qadri, Dr. Imran Mustafa Khokhar, Sardar Muhammad Tahir Dogar, Asif Raza Qadri, Muhammad Abdullah Saqib, and others.
