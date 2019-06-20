Punjab govt to ensure infallible flood-fighting arrangements: Minister

Minster for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Local Government Raja Basharat Thursday said the provincial government wouldl ensure infallible flood-fighting arrangements during the upcoming monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minster for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Local Government Raja Basharat Thursday said the provincial government wouldl ensure infallible flood-fighting arrangements during the upcoming monsoon season.

He was presiding over a meeting at 8-Club Road to review the flood fighting arrangements in Punjab. The divisional commissioners other than Lahore attended and briefed the meeting through video conferencing.

He directed all line departments and district administrations in Punjab to remain alert to fight the anticipated floods and rains during the monsoon season.

Raja Basharat said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted all departments to make fool-proof arrangements for dealing with any flood-like situation during the upcoming rainy season.

He said: "All departments should finalise their flood-fighting plans immediately, remove the shortcomings found in their plans and share them with the other departments by keeping close and continuous liaison with each other." The departments were required to pay special attention to the identified areas, particularly local governments were directed to keep an eye on the dangerous torrent streams existing in the district of Sailkot, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and other arid areas.

Raja Bashaert warned the provincial, district and tehsil offices to remain alert throughout the monsoon season as no negligence would be permitted.

The departments of Irrigation, Revenue, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Agriculture, Home, education and Health presented their flood-fighting plans in the meeting.

The PDMA officials said that due to excessive snowfall on mountains and expected heavy rains, chances of floods could not be ruled out during the upcoming monsoon season.

The meeting was also attended among others by provincial ministers Khalid Mehmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rahseed, Dr Murad Raas, Taimoor Amed Khan, Asif Nakai, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, Hashim Dogar, Chaudhry Sami-Ullah, Numan Langrial, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokar, IG Punjab and secretaries of all relevant departments.