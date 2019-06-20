UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Ensure Infallible Flood-fighting Arrangements: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Punjab govt to ensure infallible flood-fighting arrangements: Minister

Minster for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Local Government Raja Basharat has said the provincial government will ensure infallible flood-fighting arrangements during the upcoming monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minster for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Local Government Raja Basharat has said the provincial government will ensure infallible flood-fighting arrangements during the upcoming monsoon season.

He was presiding over a meeting at 8-Club Road to review the flood fighting arrangements in Punjab on Thursday. The divisional commissioners other then Lahore attended and briefed the meeting through video conferencing.

He directed all line departments and district administrations in Punjab to remain alert to fight the anticipated floods and rains during the monsoon season.

Raja Basharat said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted all departments to make fool-proof arrangements for dealing with any flood-like situation during the upcoming rainy season. He said "all departments should finalise their flood-fighting plans immediately, remove the shortcomings found in their plans and share them with the other departments by keeping close and continuous liaison with each other.

The departments are required to pay special attention to the identified areas, particularity local governments are directed to keep an eye on the dangerous torrent streams existing in the district of Sailkot, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and other arid areas.

Raja Bashaert warned the provincial, district and tehsil offices to remain alert throughout the monsoon season as no negligence would be permitted.

The departments of Irrigation, Revenue, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Agriculture, Home, education and Health presented their flood-fighting plans in the meeting.

The PDMA officials said that due to excessive snowfall on mountains and expected heavy rains, chances of floods could not be ruled out during the upcoming monsoon season.

The meeting was also attended among others by provincial ministers Khalid Mehmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rahseed, Dr Murad Raas, Taimoor Amed Khan, Asif Nakai, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, Hashim Dogar, Chaudhry Sami-Ullah, Numan Langrial, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokar, IG Punjab and secretaries of all relevant departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Punjab Flood Agriculture Road Alert Numan Gujrat Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Rajanpur All Government Share Rains Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Pyongyang Ready to Show Patience in Korean Peninsu ..

17 seconds ago

Putin Says Still Ashamed of Losing Note From Kneel ..

19 seconds ago

Washington Launched Full-Scale Information War Aga ..

21 seconds ago

Rs 176 bln allocated for Balochistan under PSDP 20 ..

25 seconds ago

President urges media, society to play role in nat ..

4 minutes ago

SECP registered 1,323 new companies

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.