Punjab Govt To Ensure Tight Security On Eid Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique promised comprehensive security measures, from cattle markets to Eid prayers, during a meeting on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique promised comprehensive security measures, from cattle markets to Eid prayers, during a meeting on Friday.
A Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting was called to finalise Eidul Azha security plan.
The minister emphasised that banned organisations would face stringent legal action if they attempted to collect hides or violate the law. "The Home Department's control room will oversee reports from across Punjab throughout the Eid holidays," he noted.
Instructions have been given to the police and district administration to enforce government orders strictly.
The meeting reviewed the province's overall law and order situation and specific Eidul-Azha security arrangements. Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rahman and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, along with senior officials, including Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, participated in the meeting. Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) from across Punjab joined via video link.
