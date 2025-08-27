Punjab Govt To Ensure Transparency In Procurement Of Biomedical Machines
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to ensure complete transparency in the procurement of biomedical machines for all tertiary care hospitals across the province.
According to an official handout issued on Wednesday, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Azmat Mahmood Khan expressed these views during a Zoom meeting with Pakistani Consul General in Guangzhou, Sardar Muhammad, and Trade Counselor Imran.
He said that all relevant data regarding the procurement process will be shared with the office of the Consulate General of Pakistan in China, while a visit of a technical team will also be arranged to inspect the medical equipment on site.
Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and members of the procurement team were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt fully active to tackle flood situation: Ministers7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt utilizing all resources for citizens safety: Minister Salman7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to ensure transparency in procurement of biomedical machines7 minutes ago
-
Experts describe “IOMed” potential role in reshaping global dispute resolution17 minutes ago
-
5.3 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in KP27 minutes ago
-
Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab to continue to run furious27 minutes ago
-
State Minister visits flood-hit areas in Head Marala27 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews education department's performance27 minutes ago
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf27 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Indian water aggression, expresses solidarity with flood victims27 minutes ago
-
CDA launches Swift Water Rescue Training with Chinese experts amid flood risks27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 32,589 people amid widespread flooding in 15 districts27 minutes ago