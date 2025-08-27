Punjab govt to ensure transparency in procurement of biomedical machines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to ensure complete transparency in the procurement of biomedical machines for all tertiary care hospitals across the province.

According to an official handout issued on Wednesday, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Azmat Mahmood Khan expressed these views during a Zoom meeting with Pakistani Consul General in Guangzhou, Sardar Muhammad, and Trade Counselor Imran.

He said that all relevant data regarding the procurement process will be shared with the office of the Consulate General of Pakistan in China, while a visit of a technical team will also be arranged to inspect the medical equipment on site.

Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and members of the procurement team were also present in the meeting.