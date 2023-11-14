Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Establish 9 Model Agri Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at CM's Officer on Tuesday, reviewed the establishment of model agricultural centers in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at CM's Officer on Tuesday, reviewed the establishment of model agricultural centers in Punjab.

During the session, a strategic decision was made to establish nine such centers across Punjab. He directed formulating a comprehensive plan to ensure farmers have centralized access to a spectrum of services, emphasizing the implementation of measures aimed at modernizing the agricultural sector.

The participants were briefed on the Okara-based model agriculture center during the meeting. Stressing the importance of a thorough plan, the CM urged the development of a detailed blueprint for the establishment of these model agri centers.

At the divisional level, these centers are poised to become comprehensive hubs offering essential services to farmers all under one roof. Facilities, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural machinery and equipment will be made available to farmers at these centers.

Further, the meeting highlighted that these centers will encompass marketing and storage facilities for a variety of produce, including fruits, vegetables and other commodities. The phased program for the establishment of model agri centers will extend to districts as well.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Agriculture and agri experts attended the meeting.

