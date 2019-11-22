Punjab govt to establish Furniture City in Chiniot: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced establishment of a furniture city on 200 acres of land near Chiniot to promote furniture industry in the region.

He announced this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 11th Interior Expo, organised by the Pakistan Furniture Council at the Expo Centre, here on Friday.

He said that the initiative would create more than 50,000 job opportunities and it would help stabilise furniture industry in the country. He said that furniture makers would be given plots on subsidised rates for setting up furniture making units in the city. It was need of the hour to enhance export of furniture and the government would provide every possible support in this regard, he added.

He appreciated the quality of furniture repaired at the local level. He congratulated organisers of the Expo and said that such exhibitions were helpful to promote local production.

He said that proposal of furniture makers would be welcomed for enhancing export of furniture.

To a question by the media, the minister said there were no chances of any changes in the Punjab cabinet in near future. "Making change in the cabinet is prerogative of the Punjab chief minister," he added. He said that the meeting of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was a routine matter in a democratic setup.

He said that the PTI government had taken solid steps to provide relief to masses. All price control magistrates in the province had been made fully active and Rs 380 million fines had been imposed on profiteers.

Later, the provincial minister inaugurated Print Park 2019 exhibition and visited various stalls.