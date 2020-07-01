Punjab govt to establish oxygen plants in 8 districts

The Punjab government is planning to launch a project for establishing oxygen plants in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is planning to launch a project for establishing oxygen plants in the province.

According to spokesperson for the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (PPSHD) on Wednesday, oxygen plants will be established at eight districts of the province to maintain regular supply of oxygen to the hospitals.

In this regard, Secretary PPSHD Captain (retired) M Usman informed that 10 oxygen plants in eight districts would produce 100 cylinders daily so 30,000 oxygen cylinders would fulfill the need of 125 District Headquarter and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals across the province.

He said that 124,549 oxygen cylinders had been used on average in the last four years which made 498,198 in four years.

He said that Vehari, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah in the South Punjab while Okara, Muridke, Jehlum and Hafizabad districts in Upper Punjab were under consideration for establishment of oxygen plants.

He said that an amount of Rs 3.81 billion was an estimated cost of the plants whereas an estimated cost on purchase of the oxygen from the market in upcoming 10 years would be Rs 11.50 billion approximately so Rs 8 billion could be saved in ten years by establishing the oxygen plants by the government.

The Secretary said that comparatively better quality of oxygen would also be achieved from own plants besides the savingof precious money.

He said that after the completion of the final plan, it would soon be presented in the Cabinet for final approval.