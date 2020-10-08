UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt. To Establish Varsity In Muzaffargarh: Dr Ihtesham

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ihtesham Anwar Thursday said that establishment of university in Muzaffargarh was part of Punjab government's future vision.

He said that strategy was being devised regarding setting-up varsity at Muzaffargarh.

Dr Ihtesham expressed these views while talking to a delegation hailing from Muzaffargarh at his office.

Dr Ihtesham said that improvement of quality education in South Punjab was top priority of the provincial government.

Punjab government is planning to bring revolutionary changes in educational institutions of this region.

Secretary Education South said that he has special relation with people of Muzaffargarh and always strive for social, educational and economic progress of people of the area.

It's worth mentioning that establishment of university in the district is longstanding demand of people of this belt.

APP /shn-sak - mjk

