Punjab Govt To Extend Green Lockdown To Combat Smog
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:39 PM
Green Lockdown will be in effect at public places until November 17
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday decided to extend the "Green Lockdown" to combat smog and air-pollution.
A notification has been issued by the Punjab government, stating that the Green Lockdown would be in effect at public places until November 17.
According to the notification, due to worsening smog conditions, the government has ordered the closure of parks, recreational areas, and museums for 10 days. Public and private parks, zoos, and playgrounds will be closed to the public.
Besides it, the entry to historical sites, mausoleums and amusement parks has also been restricted.
The decision will apply to the divisions of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan.
Recent Stories
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development projects reviewed2 minutes ago
-
E-Rozgar Freelancing Summit held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 110 new dengue cases2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates Pakistan cricket team on historic win12 minutes ago
-
Quetta's cleanliness improved after outsourcing solid waste management: Shafqaat12 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha hosts session on journalistic ethics12 minutes ago
-
Four child beggars taken into protective custody12 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of wheat sowing stressed12 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Green Shirts over ODI win against Australia22 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ strike continues with 298 Karak teachers suspended22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter32 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-232 minutes ago