Punjab Govt To Extend Green Lockdown To Combat Smog

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:39 PM

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

Green Lockdown will be in effect at public places until November 17

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday decided to extend the "Green Lockdown" to combat smog and air-pollution.

A notification has been issued by the Punjab government, stating that the Green Lockdown would be in effect at public places until November 17.

According to the notification, due to worsening smog conditions, the government has ordered the closure of parks, recreational areas, and museums for 10 days. Public and private parks, zoos, and playgrounds will be closed to the public.

Besides it, the entry to historical sites, mausoleums and amusement parks has also been restricted.

The decision will apply to the divisions of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan.

