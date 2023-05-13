Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says geo-fencing will be conducted of all destructed areas.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2023) The Punjab government on Saturday decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) in order to investigate attacks on civil and military properties triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The JIT will investigate the vandalism and arson carried out across the province, particularly at the Jinnah House and other civil and military properties by the violent protestors who demanded Khan's release following his arrest on May 9.

After investigation, the team will present a comprehensive report to the provincial government to speed up process of tracking down the miscreants.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held with his caretaker cabinet to review the province’s law and order situation, ordered speeding up action against criminals found involved in the violence.

“Geo-fencing will be conducted of all destructed areas,” Naqvi said.

The provincial chief minister added that all cases against the miscreants will be tried in the anti-terrorism court.

“No sinner will be spared and no innocent will be held,” he said.

“The entire force is on alert to thwart the nefarious intentions of criminals,” he said with the provincial administration’s resolve to heckles violent elements.

Interim CM Naqvi asserted that all troublemakers will be brought to justice with evidence.

“The elements that attacked civil and military property will not escape severe punishment. A zero tolerance policy has been adopted against miscreants.”

He added that the situation of law and order in Punjab is improving and the government will ensure the safety of people’s life and property.

After PTI chairman was taken into custody, the violent protesters across the country — in their bid to demand his release — attacked sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House which is the home of the Lahore corps commander, desecrated martyrs monument, arsons, impeded national broadcast, blocked the Swat Motorway, burned Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings, and directed their violence towards government officials and citizens, and even set ambulances on fire.

Punjab government extended Section 144 by four day across the province, a notification issued late Friday night stated, in its bid to ensure peace and safety of citizens in the province.

The Punjab Home department said that all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions and protests are prohibited in the jurisdiction of Punjab province.

The provincial administration had earlier imposed Section 144 on May 9, owing to the violence post-PTI chairman's arrest in Islamabad.