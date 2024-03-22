Punjab Govt To Formulate Complete Price Control Mechanism: Azma
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has said the price control programme is being implemented across the province successfully. "May it be a social media or common markets, people are themselves informing that for the first time in the history of Punjab, items at subsidised rates are being sold in the month of Ramazan," she said.
In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that the government had launched the price control programme before the start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, and its credit goes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her team. Few complaints were still being received in the open market, which were being resolved immediately, she added.
It is the first and foremost priority of the Punjab government to provide subsidised and quality edibles to the citizens, she added.
The Punjab government is formulating a complete price control mechanism soon, adding that the price control sector was non-functional earlier and due to personal interest of CM Maryam Nawaz, the price control sector had been made fully functional. The rate of edibles would be the same in the market as decided by the administration and it was being strictly implemented as well, she said.
Traders had been warned before the arrival of Ramazan that a crackdown would be launched on them if they were found involved in hoarding.
