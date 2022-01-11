UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Give 33 Percent Quota To South Punjab In Jobs, Development Budget : Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik has said that the Punjab government will give approximately 33 percent quota of jobs to South Punjab and soon legislation will be done in this regard

Addressing the students and faculty of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Main Auditorium here Tuesday, he said that the job openings in South Punjab will be preferably filled by candidates belonging to this area.

He said that, unlike previous governments, PTI was committed to giving due share to South Punjab in the development budget.

He said that 33 percent of the total development budget of Punjab will be utilized in South Punjab and legislation has been done to ensure that funds allocated for the region cannot be used elsewhere.

He told that 95000 public connections consuming electricity worth Rs 45 billion are being converted to renewable energy. Minister energy said that the government was aware of inflation and was taking steps to mitigate it. He told that increase in oil prices in the international market and the global situation created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the economy. He told that initiatives like Health Card, Ehsas Ration Program, and Kisan Card are meant to give relief to the public against inflation.

He announced to convert the Cardiac Centre of Bahawal Victoria Hospital to renewable energy. He also announced the establishment of the Center of Excellence for Renewable and Solar Energy at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Oil Job Victoria IUB Market Government Share Billion Jobs

